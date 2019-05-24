

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's consumer confidence rose to the highest pace in three months in May, survey results from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Friday.



The consumer confidence index rose to 3.8 in May from 1.5 in April. That was the highest reading since February, when it was 4.0.



The business confidence index fell to 12.7 in May from 15.1 in the previous month.



The economic sentiment index fell to 10.7 in May from 12.3 in the prior month.



The industrial confidence indicator fell to minus 0.2 in May from 0.3 in April. Meanwhile, measures of confidence in construction and trade rose to 4.0 and 12.3, respectively.



