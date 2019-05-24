

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Friday as trade worries persisted and a slump in oil prices pulled down energy stocks.



U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Washington's complaints against Huawei Technologies might be resolved within the framework of a U.S.-China trade deal. At the same time, he called the Chinese telecommunications giant 'very dangerous.'



China's Shanghai Composite index ended little changed with a positive bias while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended up 0.32 percent at 27,353.93.



During a weekly briefing, Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesman Gao Feng said the Trump administration must 'show sincerity and correct their wrong actions' if the U.S. wants trade talks to continue.



'Negotiations can only continue on the basis of equality and mutual respect,' Gao said, noting that China is closely monitoring developments and preparing a necessary response.



Japanese shares ended slightly lower, with a sharp fall in oil prices and fears of a technology cold war between the U.S. and China weighing on investors' risk appetite.



The Nikkei average ended down 33.92 points or 0.16 percent at 21,117.22, posting its third consecutive weekly loss. The broader Topix index finished marginally higher at 1,541.21.



Panasonic shares declined 1.8 percent after the company said it would stop supplying some components to Huawei to comply with U.S. regulations. Canon tumbled 3.5 percent and Tokyo Electron lost 2.5 percent.



Oil & gas firm Inpex slumped 4.7 percent and oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan plunged 3.9 percent after oil prices plummeted nearly 6 percent to a ten-week low on Thursday.



In economic releases, overall nationwide consumer prices in Japan rose an annual 0.9 percent in April, a government report showed. That was in line with expectations and up from 0.5 percent in March.



Australian markets fell notably, dragged down by financials and energy companies on rising Sino-U.S. trade tensions.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 35.80 points or 0.55 percent to 6,456 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 38.70 points or 0.59 percent at 6,545.60.



The big four banks ended narrowly mixed after sharp gains earlier in the week. Mining heavyweights BHP and Rio Tinto eked out modest gains amid record high iron ore prices.



Woodside Petroleum, Santos, Origin Energy, Oil Search and Beach Energy slumped 3-5 percent as oil headed for its biggest weekly drop since December.



Seoul stocks ended lower on concerns that a prolonged U.S.-China trade dispute could weigh on economic growth and hurt corporate profits. The benchmark Kospi slid 14.28 points or 0.69 percent to 2,045.31.



New Zealand shares fell on growing trade tensions between the U.S. and China. The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index dropped 41.05 points or 0.40 percent to 10,222.36, but ended the week up by about 0.3 percent. Diary giant a2 Milk fell 1.6 percent and Synlait Milk gave up 1 percent.



New Zealand posted a merchandise trade surplus of NZ$433 million in April, Statistics New Zealand said in a report today. That beat expectations for a surplus of NZ$400 million following the downwardly revised NZ$824 million surplus in March.



U.S. stocks retreated further overnight amid trade tensions after the Chinese Communist Party's flagship newspaper published two commentaries assailing U.S. moves to curb Chinese companies



The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.1 percent and the S&P 500 declined 1.2 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite tumbled 1.6 percent to end at its lowest closing level in over two months.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX