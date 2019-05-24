

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Swedish producer price inflation eased to the lowest level in a year in April, figures from Statistics Sweden showed Friday.



The producer price index climbed 4.9 percent year-on-year in April, after a 6.3 percent rise in March.



The latest rate was the worst since April last year, when inflation was 4.9 percent.



Prices on export and import markets grew by 5.8 percent and 5.2 percent, respectively, in April from a year ago. The price index for domestic supply registered an increase of 4.7 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices fell 0.7 percent April.



