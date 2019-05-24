

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks bounced back on Friday after a sharp sell-off in the previous session on worries that a protracted trade war between the United States and China will crimp global economic growth.



Underlying sentiment was helped by U.S. President Donald Trump's comments suggesting that there is a 'good possibility' of including Huawei in a trade deal to end their conflict.



Trump also said that he looks forward to seeing Chinese President Xi at the G20 very shortly.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 51 points or nearly 1 percent at 5,332 in opening deals after tumbling 1.8 percent on Thursday.



Automakers Renault and Peugeot were up around 1 percent.



Vonovia was marginally higher after it unveiled plans to acquire the remaining shares in Victoria Park.



Casino shares jumped more than 14 percent. The retailer said that it isn't part of safeguard proceedings relating to its parent company Rallye.



