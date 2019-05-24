

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares rose notably on Friday and the pound was little changed after Prime Minister Theresa May announced that she will resign as Conservative leader on Friday 7 June following the backlash against her new Brexit deal.



'I am proud of the progress we have made over the last few years. The party can renew itself in the years ahead,' she said.



On the data front, U.K. retail sales remained flat in April, after rising 1.2 percent in March, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 52 points or 0.72 percent at 7,282 in opening deals after plummeting 1.4 percent the previous day.



Informa Plc shares rallied nearly 2 percent. The events and publishing company said it continues to trade according to its plan and remains confident of meeting its fiscal year outlook.



Mining stocks were moving higher after U.S. President Donald Trump said that there is a 'good possibility' of including Huawei in a U.S-China trade deal to end their conflict.



Anglo American advanced 1.9 percent, Antofagasta gained 1.3 percent and Glencore rose 0.6 percent.



Embattled retailer Mothercare jumped more than 10 percent after posting a narrower full-year loss from continuing operations.



Royal Mail, a postal service and courier company, soared 5.5 percent after Goldman Sachs raised its rating on the stock to 'buy'.



