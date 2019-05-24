Maison Perrier-Jouët and Winnie Harlow Turn the amfAR Gala Cannes Red Carpet Green With an Extravagant Creation Inspired by Unbridled Nature

CANNES, France, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven by the free spirit of its founders and its relationship with Art Nouveau, Maison Perrier-Jouët has cultivated creative liberty and an unconventional observation of nature for over 200 years. The House has always lived by this philosophy, which elevates its champagnes into an experience.

This is how the House came to unite two of its Artisans of the Wild, Winnie Harlow and Richard Quinn, in an exclusive dialogue revolving around nature and creation. The fashion designer dreamed up an extravagant dress for the model, inspired by the House's Art Nouveau heritage. The resulting creation is uniquely adorned with a vibrant motif of reinvented nature, which was meticulously embroidered by hand. A stand-out detail is the presence of the Japanese anemone drawn for the House in 1902 by Emile Gallé, one of the masters of the Art Nouveau movement. This flower is emblematic to the House, embodying its vision of vivid, magnetic, unbridled nature which re-enchants the everyday.

Unveiling this remarkable creation required an equally remarkable event. As such, Winnie Harlow took the amfAR Gala Cannes on 23rd May as an opportunity to get dressed up and cause a sensation.

