Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 23-May-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1844.83p INCLUDING current year revenue 1857.32p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1799.79p INCLUDING current year revenue 1812.28p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---