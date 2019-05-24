Scatec wants to expand in Southeast Asia and Vietnam is poised to become a hot market thanks to a generous feed-in tariff and a government that has set tight carbon emission targets.Norwegian solar company Scatec Solar will expand its business in Southeast Asia and has signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Vietnamese firm MT Energy for the construction of 485 MW of solar in Vietnam. The deal concerns three projects, in Binh Phuoc, Quang Tri, and Nghe An provinces. "With this partnership we take the first step in positioning Scatec Solar for the growing solar market in Vietnam," said ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...