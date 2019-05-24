

LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - Luxembourg's exports fell for the first time in five months in March and imports also declined, data from the statistical office STATEC showed on Friday.



Exports fell a seasonally adjusted 2.6 percent month-on-month in March, after a 1.1 percent rise in February.



Imports declined 5.9 percent in March, after a 0.6 percent increase in the previous month.



The trade deficit decreased to EUR 533.6 million in March from EUR 606 million in the prior month. In the same month previous year, the trade deficit was EUR 539.3 million.



On an unadjusted basis, exports fell 0.2 percent and imports decline by 0.5 percent from a year ago. The trade deficit was EUR 595.3 million.



