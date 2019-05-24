Prospera Energy Inc. Announces Key Appointments to Operational Management and Enters a Multi-Client Agreement with the Saskatchewan Research Council

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 24, 2019 / Prospera Energy Inc. ("Prospera" or the "Corporation") (PEI:TSX-V; OF6A:FRA) Prospera is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr Ryan Bulger to the position of Corporate Production Manager, and Mr. Peter Lubey to the position of Exploitation Manager.

Mr. Bulger brings 17 years of petroleum engineering experience in field based operations, production supervision, project management, capital budgeting, and resource exploration and development. He has an extensive background providing clients with petroleum engineering solutions to business development, operations, and project management challenges. Mr. Bulger's expertise has most recently yielded successful results for companies including Cona Resources, Petrocept Asset Management Corporation and Abra Energy.

Mr. Lubey brings 35 years' experience with extensive exposure in various engineering functions including evaluations, exploitation, reservoir and A&D duties. He has specialized focus towards economic evaluations, budgeting, reserve work and asset evaluations in heavy oil and conventional oil/gas properties. Mr. Lubey will be responsible for the further development and expansion of the Corporation's assets at the Luseland, Hearts Hill and Cuthbert properties.

Prospera would further like to announce that it has entered into a Multi-Client Agreement ("MCA") with the Saskatchewan Research Council ("SRC") to assess the potential for application of Enhanced Oil Recovery ("EOR") flooding methods of mature heavy oil fields in Saskatchewan. The SRC will identify the best polymers and/or surfactants for the targeted reservoirs and evaluate optimal implementation strategies. The SRC and Prospera will work closely together to identify, select and acquire existing and novel technical solutions with the highest potential for application on the target fields. Following the evaluation period, the SRC will provide the Corporation with a complete analysis of all potential improved/enhanced oil recovery options for each field. Prospera has provided the SRC full payment of $50,000 for these services.

Comments from Burkhard Franz, CEO of Prospera:

"We would like to extend a warm welcome to both Mr. Bulger and Mr. Lubey on joining the Prospera team. With the Corporation's directive firmly focused on the expansion of production on our current properties as well as further asset acquisitions, Prospera has a number of major initiatives that have been targeted to help achieve our strategic fiscal goals. The addition of Mr. Bulger and Mr.Lubey to the Prospera team, particularly during this period of growth, provides the further operational expertise that is needed to facilitate the execution of these initiatives in a timely and efficient manner."

ABOUT PROSPERA INC

Prospera Inc is a Canadian natural resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties with operations in Alberta and Western Saskatchewan.

Enhanced oil recovery (EOR) or tertiary recovery, is the process of extracting oil from an oil field or a reserve that would otherwise be inaccessible using conventional production technology. EOR techniques extract greater volumes from a reserve by altering the oil's physical properties (i.e. viscosity/density) through the injection of alkaline chemicals, surfactants, and polymers into the reservoir to decrease surface tension and enhance oil flow.

Production volumes are commonly expressed on a barrel of oil equivalent ("BOE") basis whereby natural gas volumes are converted at a ratio of six thousand cubic feet to one barrel of oil. The intention is to convert oil and natural gas measurement units into one basis for improved analysis of results and comparisons with other industry participants. The term BOE may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. The conversion ratio is based on an energy equivalent method and does not represent an economic value equivalency at the wellhead.

