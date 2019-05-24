A tracking report from five major international agencies finds the world is lagging behind sustainable development goals for 2030. While more effort is needed to reach some of the world's poorest populations, though, notable progress has been made in reducing the electrification deficit, thanks to off-grid solar and minigrids.Echoing last year's findings, a report compiled by five international agencies shows the world is still falling short of the global energy targets enshrined in United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) for 2030. The good news is, the number of people without access ...

