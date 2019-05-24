Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank announces the agenda of its Supervisory Board meeting, which will be held on May 24 24-May-2019 / 14:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Moscow, Russia - May 24, 2019. *Sberbank announces the agenda of its Supervisory Board meeting, which will be held on May 24* Agenda for the meeting of the Supervisory Board: 1) Election of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Sberbank. 2) Election of Deputy Chairmen of the Supervisory Board of Sberbank. 3) Acknowledgement of members of the Supervisory Board of Sberbank as Independent Directors. 4) Election of Senior Independent Director of Sberbank. 5) Approval of the new version of the Regulations on the Committees of the Supervisory Board. 6) Membership of the Supervisory Board Committees of Sberbank. 7) Approval of preliminary Work Plan of the Supervisory Board of Sberbank and plan of events involving members of the Supervisory Board of Sberbank for the period of 2019-2020. For enquiries: Sberbank of Russia Investor Relations +7 495 957 59 60 ir@sberbank.ru ISIN: US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: SBER LEI Code: 549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 Sequence No.: 8781 EQS News ID: 815645 End of Announcement EQS News Service

May 24, 2019 08:22 ET (12:22 GMT)