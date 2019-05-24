

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Peabody Energy Corp. (BTU) said Friday that it is proceeding with the ventilation of the first segment of the North Goonyella Mine in consultation with the Queensland Mine Inspectorate as part of a comprehensive phased reventilation and re-entry plan and expected longwall production in 2020.



'This marks an important first step in the next phase of activities aimed at resuming normal operations at North Goonyella,' said Glenn Kellow, Peabody President and Chief Executive Officer.



