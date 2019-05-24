IQE has assessed the potential impact on its business of the decision by the US Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security to prohibit the sale to Huawei, by certain of IQE's customers, of products covered by the Export Administration Regulations without obtaining an appropriate export licence. Following discussions across its customer base, IQE estimates that its current maximum risk exposure with regards to this ban is less than 5% of its total FY19 revenue guidance. We therefore leave our estimates and indicative valuation of 91-99p/share unchanged.

