

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following the sell-off seen in the previous session, stocks are likely to regain some ground in early trading on Friday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the Dow futures up by 109 points.



Bargain hunting may contribute to early strength on Wall Street as some traders look to pick up stocks at reduced levels following Thursday's steep losses.



The markets may also benefit from easing trade concerns as President Donald Trump said he remains hopeful of a U.S.-China trade deal, noting he will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit next month.



'And I think things, probably, are going to happen with China fast because I can't imagine that they can be thrilled with thousands of companies leaving their shores for other places,' Trump said in remarks to farmers impacted by the escalating trade dispute.



Trading activity may be somewhat subdued, however, as some traders may be reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the long Memorial Day weekend.



Uncertainty about the outlook for Brexit may also keep some traders on the sidelines following news of the resignation of U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May.



On the U.S. economic front, the Commerce Department released a report showing a pullback in durable goods orders in the month of April.



The report said durable goods orders tumbled by 2.1 percent in April after jumping by a downwardly revised 1.7 percent in March.



Economists had expected orders to slump by 2.0 percent compared to the 2.6 percent spike that had been reported for the previous month.



Excluding a steep drop in orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders were unchanged in April following a revised 0.5 percent drop in March. Economists had expected a 0.2 percent uptick.



Stocks saw significant weakness during trading on Thursday, extending the moderate downward move seen in the previous session. With the steep drop on the day, the tech-heavy Nasdaq ended the session at its lowest closing level in over two months.



The major averages climbed well off their worst levels late in the trading day but still closed sharply lower. The Dow tumbled 286.14 points or 1.1 percent to 25,490.47, the Nasdaq plunged 122.56 points or 1.6 percent to 7,628.28 and the S&P 500 slumped 34.03 points or 1.2 percent to 2,822.24.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index dipped by 0.2 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose by 0.3 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the upside on the day. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index have all advanced by 0.8 percent.



In commodities trading, crude oil futures are climbing $0.70 to $58.61 a barrel after plummeting $3.51 to $57.91 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after jumping $11.20 to $1,285.40 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are slipping $2.50 to $1,282.90 an ounce.



On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 109.53 yen versus the 109.61 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1192 compared to yesterday's $1.1181.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX