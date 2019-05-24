The global semiconductor rectifiers market is expected to post a CAGR of over 12% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190524005076/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global semiconductor rectifiers market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The rising demand for miniaturized electric components conforms to the changing technology and caters to the growing demand for compact consumer electronic products. Compact electronic devices require not only smaller PCBs but also more efficient electrical parts such as diodes, rectifiers, thyristors, and other discrete electronic components to reduce the overall power usage and protect electronic devices. Semiconductor rectifiers such as Schottky diode/rectifiers provide faster switching action and low forward voltage drop. These rectifiers are also used for voltage clamping. The high current density in Schottky diode/rectifiers helps them prevent transistor saturation. Along with these benefits, the compact design of semiconductor rectifiers makes them an effective option for use in consumer electronic products. Therefore, the miniaturization of electronic products has increased the demand for semiconductor rectifiers in consumer electronic products.

As per Technavio, the increasing focus on high-speed network connectivity will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth over the forecast period. This global semiconductor rectifiers station market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over the forecast period.

Global semiconductor rectifiers market: Increasing focus on high-speed network connectivity

Cellular communication technologies have grown since their inception and are being increasingly used for various applications other than simple end-to-end voice/video communication and data transfer. Similarly, the advent of 5G telecommunication technology is expected to play a significant role in the growth of the global semiconductor rectifiers market. 5G will enable low-latency and high bandwidth communication between devices and the network. This is expected to address mobile connectivity issues for loT devices in the future. Therefore, the telecommunication network infrastructure and service providers are deploying cellular (including macrocells and small cell) base stations in rural, urban, and suburban areas. Thus, it is expected that the growing investments in the development of high-speed network infrastructure will drive the demand for semiconductor rectifiers during the forecast period.

"Apart from the increasing focus on high-speed network connectivity, the increasing demand for automation in industrial manufacturing processes and the rising demand from the automotive industry is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global semiconductor rectifiers market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global semiconductor rectifiers market by application (industrial, automotive, communication, consumer electronics, and others) geographical regions (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA, respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market and register the highest incremental growth due to the increasing focus on development and use of renewable energy.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190524005076/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com