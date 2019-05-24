Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 24, 2019) - RIWI Corp. (CSE: RIW) (OTC Pink: RWCRF) (the "Company" or "RIWI"), a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm, is pleased to announce that industry leaders in quantitative finance awarded the Company the "Rising Star" award for data that yields an investment edge. After months of technical and quality review by a jury of data scientists reviewing submissions from firms across the globe, RIWI was presented with the award at a gala held at the New York Public Library on May 21, 2019.

"We were all very impressed by the uniqueness and additive nature of the RIWI global data platform," said Bartt Kellermann, founder of Battle of the Quants and Chief Executive Officer of Global Capital Acquisition.

Upon receiving the award, RIWI's CEO Neil Seeman said: "I am thrilled that pioneers in finance who are now using or considering data-driven strategies have seen the unique power of RIWI to generate alpha."

RIWI's submission to the global Battle of the Quants competition focused on differentiated real-time sentiment data from more than 70,000 randomly recruited people across China, with more than 60 percent reporting that they had not taken a survey of any kind before. RIWI did not collect, store, process or transfer any personally identifiable data in this project - in the same way it has maintained an unwavering commitment to data privacy for sentiment RIWI has collected from over 1.5 billion people.

"For anyone studying U.S. or other equities or assets with exposure to the fast-changing sentiment of Chinese consumers and Chinese retail investors on a real-time basis, RIWI offers an information edge," Mr. Seeman added. "If you know that online or in-store sales of goods or services produced by a U.S.-based equity are rising or declining in China, the quarterly earnings calls will be less surprising to you. That offers incremental alpha or a vital validation for an investment thesis," said Mr. Seeman.

"Using proprietary technology RIWI invented and proved as scientifically reliable for the international security, government and humanitarian aid sectors, our clients in the finance sector do not need to worry about the growing noise of social media signals or black-box natural language algorithms to guess at what is happening all across China, or in any market in the world," Mr. Seeman added.

"Management expects this amazing new recognition from leaders in the quantitative finance sector will win us new recurring revenues and will diversify our financial client base globally, which already includes the top banks and hedge funds," Mr. Seeman said.

About RIWI

RIWI is a global trend-tracking and prediction technology firm. On a monthly or annual subscription basis, RIWI offers its clients tracking surveys, continuous risk monitoring, predictive analytics and ad effectiveness tests in all countries. https://riwi.com.

