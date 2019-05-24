As from May, 27 2019, subscription rights issued by Jays Group AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until June 10, 2019. Instrument: Jays Group TR ------------------------------------------ Short name: Jays TR ------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0012674513 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 174503 ------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO ------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------ Mic Code: SSME ------------------------------------------ As from May 27, 2019, paid subscription shares issued by Jays Group AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Jays Group BTA ------------------------------------------ Short name: Jays BTA ------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0012674521 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 174504 ------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO ------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------ Mic Code: SSME ------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye AB. For further information, please call Catharina Pramhäll on +46 766 771 784.