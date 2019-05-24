

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Having met with successive failures in garnering support for the British government's withdrawal deal she had negotiated with the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May announced that she will resign as Conservative leader on June 7.



May will continue to serve as Prime Minister until her party elects a replacement for her.



In an emotional statement at No. 10 Downing Street Friday, Britain's second woman Prime Minister said she had done her best to implement what the people of the country decided in a referendum in 2016, its exit from the European Union.



'I negotiated the terms of our exit and a new relationship with our closest neighbors that protects jobs, our security and our Union.'



May said she did everything she can to convince MPs to back the deal, but it was a matter of 'deep regret' that she had been unable to do so.



May admitted that it is now clear to her that it is in the best interests of the country for a new Prime Minister to lead that effort.



The Prime Minister appealed to lawmakers on all sides of the debate to find consensus in Parliament to reach a compromise on delivering the promise of Brexit.



She said her government has completed the work that David Cameron and George Osborne started: 'the deficit is almost eliminated, our national debt is falling and we are bringing an end to austerity.'



The 62-year old leader ended her speech visibly broken, and by saying she is optimistic about the future of the country.



May's resignation triggers a contest for a new Conservative leader, who naturally becomes the prime minister, and will be facing a daunting task of breaking the impasse over Brexit.



Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn said Theresa May is right to resign, and called for an immediate general election.



The Brexit deal had been endorsed by EU leaders but it failed to win the UK Parliament's approval to come into force.



The United Kingdom was set to leave the European Union on March 29, but the deadline was extended after the MPs failed to reach a consensus on the Brexit deal.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX