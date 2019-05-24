With reference to an announcement made public by Sjóvá-Almennar tryggingar hf. (symbol: SJOVA) on March 15, 2019, the total nominal value of the company's listed share capital on Nasdaq Iceland hf. will be increased on May 27, 2019. ISIN IS0000024602 Company name Sjóvá-Almennar tryggingar hf. Total share capital before the decrease kr. 1,424,817,192 (1,424,817,192 shares) Decrease in share capital kr. 35,620,429 (35,620,429 shares) Total share capital following the kr. 1,389,196,763 (1,389,196,763 decrease shares) Nominal value of each share ISK 1 Symbol SJOVA Orderbook ID 100381