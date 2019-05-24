Jason Lamb of Gates Foundation Named New Chair of CGAP's Executive Committee

CGAP CEO calls for renewed focus on retail credit to support growth and jobs for the poor

Beirut, Lebanon, May 24, 2019, Bull said that one of the major barriers to jobs and economic growth is adequate credit at affordable prices for small and medium-sized enterprises. She urged regulators, financial service and infrastructure providers and funders to consider their roles in contributing toward a healthy retail credit market. "Digital credit has shown us what is possible, but it has also shown us how much more we need to do. If we want economic growth and jobs to keep pace with population growth in Sub-Saharan Africa and to provide pathways to livelihoods for poor people, it is crucial that we get the credit puzzle right," Bull said.