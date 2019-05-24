The site is the first step in a planned 200 MW portfolio. Along with a few ground mount installations, the Palestinian authorities set out to achieve substantial parts of the portfolio by tapping public rooftops. The authorities have already secured rooftop spaces at 500 schools for the installation of 35 MW of capacity.The Palestinian Investment Fund (PIF) has announced construction of Palestine's first PV power station will be wrapped up next month. The 7.5 MW Noor (light) Jericho site, is part of a 200 MW program, dubbed Noor Palestine, PIF is working to bring online. Palestinian news agency ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...