Biome Grow Inc. to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results.

TORONTO, May 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biome Grow Inc. ("Biome" or the "Company") (CSE:BIO, OTCQB: BIOIF, 6OTA:GR) will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 before market open on May 29, 2019. Following the release of its first quarter 2019 financial results, Biome will host a conference call and audio webcast with Khurram Malik, CEO at 8:30am Eastern Time May 29, 2019.



Webcast information

A live audio webcast will be available at

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2015980/CEAD1B37BDD7710D021A38D2B79B5C45

Calling Information

Toll Free Dial-In Number: 1 (866) 211 3199

International Dial-In Number (647) 689 6601

Conference ID 8693906

About Biome

Biome wholly owns five subsidiaries, including: The Back Home Medical Cannabis Corporation, a company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador and in the late stages of applying for a license under the Cannabis Act; Great Lakes Cannabis, a company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario and in the late stages of applying for a license under the Cannabis Act; Highland Grow Inc., a licensed producer in Nova Scotia under the Cannabis Act; Red Sands Craft Cannabis Co., a company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Prince Edward Island; and Weed Virtual Retail Inc., a company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario in the business of operating a new virtual reality technology platform focused exclusively on the medical and recreational cannabis markets. Biome is a Canadian-based company with national and international business interests.

