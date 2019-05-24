DBV Technologies S.A.: DBV Technologies Announces Results of its 2019 Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting and the Appointment of Viviane Monges to the Board of Directors

Montrouge, France, May 24, 2019

DBV Technologies Announces Results of its 2019 Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting and the Appointment of Viviane Monges to the Board of Directors

Shareholders approve all proposed resolutions

The Company also announced that Viviane Monges, who has 30 years of global pharmaceutical leadership experience in financial operations, has been appointed to the Board of Directors and Audit Committee. With this addition, DBV's Board now includes nine directors, including four women.

"Ms. Monges is a highly experienced executive who brings outstanding leadership skills, valuable expertise and additional global perspective to the DBV Board. The strong financial and operational acumen she has accumulated from an esteemed career at leading pharmaceutical and healthcare companies will be an important addition to the Board and DBV. On behalf of the Board, we look forward to partnering with Viviane," said Michel de Rosen.

Viviane currently serves on the Board of Novo Holdings in Denmark, Union Chimique Belge (UCB) in Belgium, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals in Switzerland, and Voluntis in France. Ms. Monges is also a strategic advisor to NeoMedLight in France. Earlier in her career, Viviane served in several financial leadership positions at Wyeth Pharmaceuticals, Novartis OTC, Galderma and most recently as CFO of Nestlé's Business Excellence Division.

"I believe in the potential of the Viaskin technology platform and am honored and excited to join the talented Board of DBV to help build a leading biopharmaceutical company," said Ms. Viviane Monges. "Throughout my career in the healthcare industry, I have held global leadership positions in financial operations and I look forward to working with the Board and management team in their mission to bring potential treatments to patients with food allergies and other immunological diseases."

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies is developing Viaskin, a proprietary technology platform with broad potential applications in immunotherapy. Viaskin is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT, DBV's method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin. With this new class of self-administered and non-invasive product candidates, the Company is dedicated to safely transforming the care of food-allergic patients, for whom there are no approved treatments. DBV's food allergies programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut and Viaskin Milk, and preclinical development of Viaskin Egg. DBV is also pursuing a human proof-of-concept clinical trial of Viaskin Milk for the treatment of Eosinophilic Esophagitis, and exploring potential applications of its platform in vaccines and other immune diseases. DBV Technologies has global headquarters in Montrouge, France and offices in Bagneux, France, Summit, NJ and New York, NY. The Company's ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345), part of the SBF120 index, and the Company's ADSs (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Ticker: DBVT).

