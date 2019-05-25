Internet Marketing Company: The Internet Will Help Teen Drivers Get Cheaper Car Insurance

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 25, 2019 / Cheapquotesautoinsurance.com has launched a new blog post that presents several tips that can help teen drivers pay lower car insurance rates.

Usually, teen drivers are having the most expensive car insurance plans. Insurance companies classify teen drivers as high-risk for reasons like lack of experience or higher chances of causing car accidents. However, teen drivers have multiple ways that can help them lower the costs of insurance.





To get a better car insurance deal, teen drivers should follow the next tips:

Get on the family policy. Doing so, teen drivers can take advantage of the discounts offered to the other family members like multi-car discount or multi-policy discount. Before doing this, teen drivers should ensure that being added to the family insurance plan won't make it too expensive. In some cases, it's cheaper for the teen driver to have his own insurance policy.

Maintain coverage. The first six months of driving are important for teen drivers that want to pay less on car insurance. If they manage to keep their driving records clean in this period, then their insurers will lower insurance rates.

Take advantage of the good student discount. To be eligible for this discount, teen drivers need to have at least a 3.0-grade point average (GPA). Insurance companies have found out that good students are more responsible in traffic and they rarely cause accidents. For these reasons, they are willing to reward good students with a decrease in their insurance premiums.

Graduate a defensive driving course. In these classes, teen drivers will learn how to identify road hazard and how to avoid them. Besides that, teen drivers will also have the chance to improve their driving skills and learn new safe driving techniques while being supervised and guided by a professional driver.

Consider a usage-based insurance program. If teen drivers want to lower their insurance rates immediately, they should consider joining a UBI program. Typically, the insurers will install a small telematics device in the teen driver's vehicle. This device will monitor the driving habits and based on the results, teen drivers can get a discount. But only if they had good driving habits.

"Teen drivers shouldn't pay a fortune on their car insurance, especially when there are so many ways that can help them pay less," said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

