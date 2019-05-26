Ripple is phenomenal, and XRP will be even more phenomenal for investors over time. We continuously get the question whether XRP (XRP) will meet our XRP forecast of 20 USD which became one of our most popular cryptocurrency predictions. Our answer is YES because the stream of breath taking news around both Ripple and XRP is unstoppable: from a high potential for XRP to make it into the U.S. Fed's new payment system to signs of XRP Adoption. This article shows amazing advancements across a variety of levels: fundamentally, commercially, adoption, customer feedback … and the chart screaming "buy opportunity'. ...

