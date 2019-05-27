Why Every Executive Should Take Flying Lessons: Business Advice From Rick Rahim, President of BusinessVentures.com

GREAT FALLS, VA / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2019 / Rick Rahim says there are many parallels between learning to fly and becoming a successful business executive.

Rick has been a helicopter pilot for the past 18 years. He has also held a fixed wing license (airplanes) for the past 15 years. Rahim is the President of BusinessVentures.com.

Learning to fly was always on Rahim's "bucket list" since the age of 7. But in 2003, Rick fulfilled his lifelong dream to become a pilot.

Rick did it a little differently than most pilots. Instead of learning to fly airplanes first, and then moving on to helicopters, Rick opted to go straight to helicopter instruction. "I literally purchased my first helicopter and took an instructor with me to go pick it up," he says.

Rahim's first lesson began the day he flew his new helicopter home with a flight instructor by his side. Rahim flew full-time with an instructor for five weeks and obtained his rotary wing license.

A few years later, wanting the freedom to go faster and farther than helicopters make practical, Rick repeated the process by purchasing his first airplane in Arizona. "I took a close airline pilot friend with me to pick up the airplane, and he helped my fly it back to Virginia." Rahim quickly added on his fixed wing rating so he could fly airplanes as well.

According to Rick, there are many parallels between learning to fly and becoming a successful business executive. For starters, "You have to realize that every decision you make in the air can have life-or-death consequences. You can't hot-dog when your life and the life of your passengers depend on your actions." Rick says business leaders would do well to attach the same level of importance to their business decisions.

Rahim says it starts with proper preparation. "Student pilots certainly have book work, and must prove their factual knowledge before being able to obtain a pilot's license. You have to have the knowledge in order to be able to do the job," Rick says. The same could be said for business management

According to Rahim, when first learning to fly, a student pilot must let go of his ego and be willing to learn from and listen to his flight instructor. "Great managers also must recognize they do not know everything, and should be willing to listen and learn from those with more experience," he says.

Finally, after the student pilot proves he has the required book knowledge, and passes an exam, he is ready for his practical test. (Pilots must pass a FAA Check Ride with an FAA Examiner in order to receive a pilot's license.)

The practical test from the FAA Examiner is where he must prove beyond a doubt that he possesses the skills to safely pilot an aircraft. Similarly, the finest college degree often may not fully qualify an inexperienced person to be put in charge of a company without practical experience first.

"Remember, too, that a pilot must demonstrate his abilities with all sorts of emergency handling procedures. Before obtaining a license, a student pilot must demonstrate he is ready for - and capable ofhandling virtually any type of emergency." Rick says all executives would be well advised to inventory their personal emergency handling skills. "Can you keep your business flying when something goes extremely wrong during flight?" Rick asks.

Rahim says "Flying has been a pure joy in my life and a source of extreme satisfaction." Rick says he finds flying very peaceful and relaxing. "While there is a lot of responsibility (and even stress) while flying, I enjoy it thoroughly. Because everything else falls away, and all I do is focus on flying.

"That's the last lesson," according to Rick Rahim. Every executive needs to find some passion that lets him "turn off" business. "Even if only for a few short hours. You have to find something to take your mind off your work every once in a while." For Rahim, it's the freedom of flying.

Rick Rahim with his twin-engine Agusta Helicopter

About Rick Rahim:

Rick Rahim is passionate about helicopter flight and has personally flown over 1,000 children free of charge through his volunteer program at FreeHelicopterRides.com. Rick also went viral on YouTube and Facebook a few years ago when he pulled his son's baby tooth out with his actual helicopter.

For further information, contact BusinessVentures.com

703-757-8500

SOURCE: BusinessVentures.com

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/546677/Why-Every-Executive-Should-Take-Flying-LessonsBusiness-Advice-From-Rick-Rahim-President-of-BusinessVenturescom