

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market opened higher on Monday following the positive lead from Wall Street Friday as comments by U.S. President Donald Trump helped ease worries about U.S.-China trade tensions.



However, the market has pared early gains and is now modestly higher as investors looked ahead to the U.S.-Japan summit talks due later in the day. Trump is currently on a state visit to Japan.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 32.09 points or 0.15 percent to 21,149.31, after rising to a high of 21,232.38 earlier. Japanese shares closed slightly lower on Friday.



The major exporters are higher despite a stronger yen. Canon is advancing almost 1 percent and Panasonic is rising 0.5 percent, while Mitsubishi Electric and Sony are adding 0.4 percent each.



Index heavyweight Softbank is advancing more than 1 percent and Fast Retailing is up almost 1 percent, while Fanuc is declining more than 1 percent.



Among tech stocks, Advantest is declining more than 2 percent, while Tokyo Electron is up 0.3 percent. In the auto space, Honda is lower by almost 1 percent, while Toyota is rising almost 1 percent.



Among the major banks, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is rising 0.3 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is adding 0.5 percent. In the oil sector, Inpex is advancing almost 3 percent and Japan Petroleum is adding more than 1 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Chiyoda Corp is rising more than 4 percent, NEC Corp is higher by more than 3 percent and JGC Corp. is advancing almost 3 percent.



On the flip side, Screen Holdings is losing almost 3 percent, while Hitachi Zosen, Sumitomo Osaka Cement and Yamaha Corp are lower by more than 2 percent each.



On the economic front, Japan will see final March numbers for its leading and coincident indexes today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 109 yen-range on Monday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed modestly higher on Thursday on bargain hunting as some traders looked to pick up stocks at reduced levels following Thursday's steep losses. The markets also benefited from easing trade concerns as President Donald Trump said he remains hopeful of a U.S.-China trade deal, noting he will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit next month.



The Dow rose 95.22 points or 0.4 percent to 25,585.69, the Nasdaq edged up 8.72 points or 0.1 percent to 7,637.01 and the S&P 500 inched up 3.82 points or 0.1 percent to 2,826.06.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on Friday. While the German DAX Index rose by 0.5 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index both advanced by 0.7 percent.



Crude oil futures moved higher on Friday, rebounding from recent losses. WTI crude for June ended up $0.72 or 1.2 percent at $58.63 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX