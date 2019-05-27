

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mixed on Monday despite the positive cues from Wall Street Friday after worries about U.S.-China trade tensions eased following comments from U.S. President Donald Trump that he remains hopeful of a trade deal.



Early results from the weekend's European Parliament elections that showed the EU parliament will be much more fragmented weighed on investor sentiment. Investors are also cautious as they looked ahead to the U.S.-Japan summit talks due later in the day. Trump is currently on a state visit to Japan.



The Australian market is modestly higher following the positive cues from Wall Street on Friday. Gains by mining and oil stocks were almost offset by weakness in shares of the major banks.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 8.00 points or 0.12 percent to 6,464.00, off a high of 6,464.60 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 10.90 points or 0.17 percent to 6,556.50. The Australian market closed lower on Friday.



The major miners are higher on strong base metal prices. BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals are advancing more than 1 percent each.



Gold miners also advanced, even as gold prices edged lower on Friday. Evolution Mining is higher by more than 1 percent and Newcrest Mining is rising almost 1 percent.



Oil stocks are also mostly higher after crude oil prices rose more than 1 percent on Friday. Woodside Petroleum is advancing almost 1 percent and Santos is up 0.2 percent, while Oil Search is lower by more than 1 percent.



Bucking the trend, the big four banks are modestly lower after Australia's financial regulator warned last week that banks may face external scrutiny and higher capital requirements if they did not improve internal oversight. ANZ Banking, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank and Westpac are declining in a range of 0.2 percent to 0.7 percent.



Suncorp said its chief executive and managing director Michael Cameron has stepped down after almost four years at the banking and insurance giant's helm. The company's shares are lower by more than 1 percent.



Fisher and Paykel Healthcare reported a 10 percent increase in full-year profit on higher revenues and raised its final dividend by one cent. However, the dual-listed health equipment provider's shares are losing more than 4 percent.



Vocus Group's shares are rising more than 19 percent after the telecommunications provider said it has granted non-exclusive due diligence access to EQT Infrastructure in response to the Stockholm-based private equity firm's A$3.3 billion takeover bid.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S dollar on Monday. The local currency was quoted at $0.6928, up from $0.6892 on Friday.



The Japanese market opened higher following the positive lead from Wall Street. However, the market has pared early gains and is now modestly higher as investors looked ahead to the U.S.-Japan summit talks due later in the day.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 32.09 points or 0.15 percent to 21,149.31, after rising to a high of 21,232.38 earlier. Japanese shares closed slightly lower on Friday.



The major exporters are higher despite a stronger yen. Canon is advancing almost 1 percent and Panasonic is rising 0.5 percent, while Mitsubishi Electric and Sony are adding 0.4 percent each.



Index heavyweight Softbank is advancing more than 1 percent and Fast Retailing is up almost 1 percent, while Fanuc is declining more than 1 percent.



Among tech stocks, Advantest is declining more than 2 percent, while Tokyo Electron is up 0.3 percent. In the auto space, Honda is lower by almost 1 percent, while Toyota is rising almost 1 percent.



Among the major banks, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is rising 0.3 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is adding 0.5 percent. In the oil sector, Inpex is advancing almost 3 percent and Japan Petroleum is adding more than 1 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Chiyoda Corp is rising more than 4 percent, NEC Corp is higher by more than 3 percent and JGC Corp. is advancing almost 3 percent.



On the flip side, Screen Holdings is losing almost 3 percent, while Hitachi Zosen, Sumitomo Osaka Cement and Yamaha Corp are lower by more than 2 percent each.



On the economic front, Japan will see final March numbers for its leading and coincident indexes today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 109 yen-range on Monday.



Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, Indonesia and Malaysia are also modestly higher, while Shanghai, Singapore, New Zealand, Hong Kong and Taiwan are lower.



On Wall Street, stocks closed modestly higher on Thursday on bargain hunting as some traders looked to pick up stocks at reduced levels following Thursday's steep losses. The markets also benefited from easing trade concerns as President Donald Trump said he remains hopeful of a U.S.-China trade deal, noting he will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit next month.



The Dow rose 95.22 points or 0.4 percent to 25,585.69, the Nasdaq edged up 8.72 points or 0.1 percent to 7,637.01 and the S&P 500 inched up 3.82 points or 0.1 percent to 2,826.06.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on Friday. While the German DAX Index rose by 0.5 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index both advanced by 0.7 percent.



Crude oil futures moved higher on Friday, rebounding from recent losses. WTI crude for June ended up $0.72 or 1.2 percent at $58.63 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



