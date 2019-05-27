

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Global imbalances will be discussed intensively at the G20 meeting this year, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said at the keynote speech at the T20 Summit on Monday.



As the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting is fast approaching, Kuroda said they will analyze the trend and background of global imbalances and discuss the appropriate policy actions.



'In particular, we will promote understanding that we need to examine whether the current levels of global imbalances are appropriate or excess, taking into account the importance of structural factors such as aging,' said Kuroda.



Japan is set to host G20 summit on June 28 and 29 this year. The T20, as an international forum for think tanks, provide valuable input for public sector policy management.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX