sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 27.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

13,34 Euro		+0,28
+2,14 %
WKN: A2DSXM ISIN: FR0013258662 Ticker-Symbol: 3AL 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
ALD SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALD SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,48
13,71
08:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALD SA
ALD SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALD SA13,34+2,14 %