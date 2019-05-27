Azelio Signs Agreement With Sales Agent for Renewable Electricity Supply to Hospitals in Africa

STOCKHOLM, May 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Azelio has signed a sales agent agreement with Pansanté AB for sustainable electricity supply to hospitals in central and southern Africa. Pansanté AB (www.pansante.com) has developed an award-winning concept for sustainable healthcare. As the agreement aims at areas off grid, Azelio's solution for electricity production with energy storage offers an alternative to diesel generators as baseload.

Pansanté AB is a Swedish company offering a turnkey solution for sustainable hospitals, together with infrastructure, education, maintenance, financing and management. The company is established in central and southern Africa, where big areas are in absence of a grid. As part of the sustainable concept, a sales agent agreement has been signed with Azelio to ensure reliable and sustainable electricity to its own projects and projects where Pansanté AB is a supplier.

Azelio offers distributed long-term energy storage with dispatchable electricity production. Hospitals require a continuous supply of electricity and cannot rely on solutions with uneven production that are dependent on intermittent sources as sun or wind. The alternative for a reliable off grid electricity baseload has been diesel generators that are expensive with high emissions. For a normal-sized off-grid hospital in central Africa, Azelio can reduce the use of diesel by 80-85 % and work in system with other renewable technologies. With an installation of 2.2 MW of Azelio's solution for a hospital, 5,000 cubic meters of diesel can be replaced with sustainable electricity annually. A reduction of 14,000 tons of CO2e. In addition, Azelio's produced electricity is half the cost to diesel generated electricity per kWh.

"This setup fits Azelio's solution perfectly, as a distributed sustainable baseload. Azelio's and Pansante AB's ambitions for sustainable development go hand in hand, and we are very proud of this collaboration", says Jonas Eklind, CEO of Azelio.

"A sustainable and cost-effective base in the electricity supply is an important part of Pansanté AB's concept. We have had discussions with Azelio for some time and looked at their solution in more detail. We look forward to the cooperation with Azelio", says Roland Nilsson, CEO and co-founder at Pansanté AB.

For further information, please contact

Jonas Eklind - CEO

Email: jonas.eklind@azelio.com

Tel: +46-709-40-35-80

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/azelio/r/azelio-signs-agreement-with-sales-agent-for-renewable-electricity-supply-to-hospitals-in-africa,c2825309

The following files are available for download: