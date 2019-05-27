Copenhagen, May 27. 2019 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today that trading in the Danish Aerospace Company A/S share (DAC) commences today on Nasdaq First North Denmark*. The DAC share belongs in the ICB-sector 2000 - Industrials and is the fourth company to be admitted for tradiing on Nasdaq Copenhagen's markets** in 2019, and the 24th company on Nasdaq's Nordic Markets. Danish Aerospace Company A/S is a Danish company that since 1988 has specialised in producing and developing exercise equipment, biomedical equipment for health monitoring, and water filtration equipment for manned space travel and other extreme environment utilization. Danish Aerospace Company today has more than 20 highly skilled employees primarily specialised within electronics, mechanics and software programming. Danish Aerospace Company CEO Thomas A. E. Andersen said: "As Danes we can be proud of being at the forefront of space technology. It makes sense to us to open the door so that new investors can take part in a journey that began 30 years ago, but which in many ways has just begun." "We are proud to welcome Danish Aerospace Company to Nasdaq First North," Adam Kostyál, Senior Vice President Global Listing Services EMEA, said: "Danish Aerospace Company is one of those companies that put the Nordics on the world map with their vital space travel technology. With their listing on First North, Danish Aerospace Company is securing important growth capital while also gaining 1800 new ambassadors in the shape of new shareholders and investors, who see a potential in the company and its technology." Danish Aerospace Company A/S has appointed Baker Tilly Corporate Finance as its Certified Adviser. *First North is the brand name for the MTFs operated by Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, Nasdaq Iceland hf. and Nasdaq Stockholm AB respectively. **Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq OMX Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq OMX Iceland hf., Nasdaq OMX Riga, AS, Nasdaq OMX Stockholm AB, Nasdaq OMX Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq OMX Vilnius, Nasdaq OMX Clearing AB, Nasdaq OMX Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. About Nasdaq First North Nasdaq First North is regulated as a multilateral trading facility, operated by the different exchanges within Nasdaq Nordic. It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $15 trillion. To learn more, visit business.nasdaq.com. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. MEDIA RELATIONS CONTACT: + Javier Lopez + +45 51 71 45 71 + javier.lopez@nasdaq.com ------------------------------ Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=726704