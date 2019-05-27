Module technologies such as bifacial, half-cut, multi-busbar (MBB), and shingled are maturing after two years of improvement. Comparing module technologies, we see that half cut has a high degree of maturity in production equipment, high yield rates, and output climbing since the beginning of 2018. From late 2018 to 2019, most companies have expanded or upgraded their portfolios by pairing half-cut technology with MBB technology.From pv magazine May edition Although half-cut+MBB production capacity has not yet increased significantly, more and more manufacturers are moving to couple half-cut lines ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...