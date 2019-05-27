

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's consumer confidence fell further in May, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.



The consumer confidence fell to minus 1.8 in May from minus 1.7 in April.



Households' expectations on their own current economy and the situation in 12 months improved slightly in May, while their expectations about the country's economy weakened.



Fears of unemployment decreased in May, while the index measuring consumers' saving possibilities increased.



Household's intentions on spending money on durable goods remained steady in May.



Statistics Finland's Consumer Confidence Survey was carried out among 1,034 persons resident in Finland between May 1 and 15.



