

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - The Finnish manufacturing confidence rose in May after falling in the previous month, data released by the Confederation of Finnish Industries EK showed on Monday.



The business confidence of manufacturing companies rose to 1 in May from minus 1 in April.



Confidence in the construction sector rose to 5 in May from 3 in the preceding month.



The service sector confidence fell to 12 in May from 13 in the prior month.



Confidence in the retail trade remained at 3, same as seen in the previous month.



