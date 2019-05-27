EquityStory.RS, LLC-News: PJSC MegaFon / Key word(s): Statement PJSC MegaFon: Resolutions taken by the Board of Directors 2019-05-27 / 10:41 MSK The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Resolutions taken by the Board of Directors* *Moscow, Russian Federation (27 May 2019)* - *Public Joint Stock Company "MegaFon" (MoEx: MFON), a pan-Russian operator of digital opportunities ("MegaFon" or the "Company"), announces that MegaFon's Board of Directors at its meeting held on 24 May 2019 adopted the following resolution:* *1. *To approve preliminary the 2018 Annual report of the Company together with the report on the related party transactions, made by the Company in 2018 calendar year, and to add the item on approval of the 2018 Annual report into the agenda of the Annual General Shareholders Meeting ("AGM") of the Company; 2. To add the item on distribution of profit and losses, including the payment (declaration) of the dividends, based on 2018 FY results into the AGM agenda; 3. To recommend to the AGM not to distribute the Company's Net Profit earned in 2018 Financial year, and, accordingly, not to declare and pay dividends. The Board of Directors of MegaFOn has also approved the calling of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") in the form of a face-to-face meeting to be held at the Company's main office at 41 Oruzheyniy lane, Moscow, 127006, Russian Federation on 28 June 2019 at 12.00 (Moscow time), and to add the following items into the agenda of the Annual General Shareholders Meeting of the Company: (1) Approval of 2018 Annual Accounting (Financial) Statements of the Company; and (2) Approval of the Company's Auditor 06 June 2019 was approved as the record date for the purpose of compiling the list of persons entitled to participate in the AGM on the basis of information from the Company's register. The formal AGM notice together with the relevant AGM materials and voting ballots, will be distributed by the Company prior to or on 06 June 2019. For More Information: *PJSC MegaFon * Investors: Dmitry Kononov Tel: + 7 925 696 6490 dkononov@megafon.ru Director for Investor Relations and M&A Media: Artem Lebedev Director for Corporate Communications Tel: +7 925 696 0677 artem.lebedev@megafon.ru *Notes to Editors* _MegaFon PJSC _is a leading Russian integrated telecommunication service provider, operating in all segments of the telecommunications markets in Russia, and in the Republics of Abkhazia, South Ossetia and Tajikistan. MegaFon is a recognized market leader in the provision of mobile data services, was the first operator in Russia to launch commercial operation of a third generation (3G) network and was the first operator in the world to launch commercial operation of an LTE-Advanced (4G) data network. MegaFon is traded on the Moscow Exchange under the symbol MFON. Additional information about MegaFon and the products and services provided by MegaFon can be found at: http://www.megafon.ru [1] *Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements * Some of the information in this document may contain or refer to projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Company. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "intend", "will", "could", "may", or "might" the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. The Company wishes to caution you that these statements are only predictions, and are based upon various assumptions which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control. We may not achieve or accomplish these plans or predictions. The Company does not necessarily intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in projections or forward-looking statements of the Company, including, among others, general economic conditions, the competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in the industries in which the Company operates, as well as many other risks specifically related to the Company and its business and operations. *Statement Regarding Inside Information* _Some of the information in this document may be inside information. 