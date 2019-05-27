Bittium Launches New Ultra Secure Bittium Tough Mobile 2 Smartphone

Bittium Tough Mobile 2 is the world's most secure smartphone together with its complete back-end system

OULU, Finland, May 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bittium, the provider of world's most secure smartphone-based communication systems, launches the ultra secure Bittium Tough Mobile 2 smartphone. The core of the information security of the new Bittium Tough Mobile 2 is its multilayered security structure, which is based on the hardened Android 9 Pie operating system, unique hardware solutions, and the information security features and software integrated in the source code. The multilayered information security ensures that both the data stored in the device and data transfer are protected as effectively as possible.

The unique information security built within the smartphone includes several encryption-, authentication- and key management-related features, boot and runtime security checks, tamper-proof information security platform as well as a privacy mode. With the privacy switch it is possible to disable microphones, camera and Bluetooth, and the accuracy of sensors is reduced with the touch of a button. Bittium Tough Mobile 2 is compatible with the Bittium Secure Suite software product, which enables remote management of the phones and encrypted data transfer, for example.

Bittium Tough Mobile 2 is fully designed and manufactured in Finland and Bittium ensures supervised and secure manufacturing and supply of the smartphones to the customers. Also, the component and software solutions of the phone can be audited for use by authorities. Bittium Tough Mobile 2, together with the Bittium Secure Suite device management and encryption software product, can be certified for the secure use of different national government officials. As it is a smartphone that has been designed for use by authorities, it has a significantly longer availability and lifespan and better availability of security updates compared to conventional smartphones.

In addition to the top-level information security features, Bittium Tough Mobile 2 is easy to use and suitable for both professional and personal use. The phone supports use of several isolated and secure workspaces. When using the workspaces, users can securely and easily handle confidential data of even multiple different organizations, as well as their personal data and social media applications, within the same Bittium Tough Mobile 2 smartphone.

"Bittium Tough Mobile 2 sets a new standard for ultra secure mobile communications. The multilayered information security and its unique features, combined with the ease of use, make the smartphone and the supporting software solutions the perfect complete system for authorities and other customers who require a high level of information security. Bittium Tough Mobile 2 can be used as a platform for tailoring the product according to the needs of trusted information security suppliers and other partners working in different countries locally," says Mr. Jari Sankala, Senior Vice President of Defense & Security at Bittium. "In this age, when you can read in the news almost daily about wiretapping and the hacking of generic smartphones, we are proud of the major upgrade Tough Mobile 2 brings to secure mobile communications."

The new Bittium Tough Mobile 2 smartphone and the related software solutions will be showcased for the first time at the Infosecurity Europe event in London, United Kingdom, on June 4-6, 2019.

Bittium is a trusted Finnish company with over 30 years of experience in advanced radio communication technologies and biosignal processing. For the Defense & Security market, Bittium provides the most modern products and solutions for tactical and secure communications. The products and solutions for tactical communications bring broadband data and voice to all troops across the battlefield. For secure communications, Bittium offers proven mobile devices and cyber security solutions certified up to the CONFIDENTIAL level. Net sales in 2018 were EUR 62.8 million and operating profit was EUR 2.8 million. Bittium is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Exchange. www.bittium.com

