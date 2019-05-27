Pöyry Oyj: ÅF Pöyry awarded pre-engineering assignments for the Metsä Fibre investments in Kemi and Rauma, Finland

?PÖYRY PLC Press Release 27 May 2019 at 12.00 (EEST)





Metsä Fibre, part of Metsä Group, has awarded ÅF Pöyry with the pre-engineering assignment for new bioproduct mill, Kemi. The target for the ongoing pre-engineering project is to create conditions for building a bioproduct mill with an annual production capacity of approximately 1.5 million tonnes of softwood and hardwood pulp to Metsä Group's current mill site in Kemi. In addition to pulp, the mill would produce various other bioproducts. This mill would be the biggest wood processing unit in the Northern hemisphere. The new mill would replace the current Kemi pulp mill with an annual capacity of approximately 620,000 tonnes. The total investment would amount to approximately EUR 1.5 billion. The final investment decision related to the Kemi bioproduct mill is expected to be made earliest in summer 2020.

Metsä Fibre has also awarded ÅF Pöyry with the pre-engineering assignment for a pine sawmill at its mill site in Rauma. The estimated annual production of this sawmill would be approximately 750,000 cubic meters. The new sawmill would be the most modern and efficient unit in its field in the world. The level of technology and utilisation of data will be clearly raised higher, compared to current sawmills. The total investment would amount to approximately EUR 200 million. The final investment decision related to the Rauma sawmill is expected to be made in early 2020.

These pre-engineering assignments are part of project planning phase that include, among other things, EIA (Environmental Impact Assessment) and environmental permit processes, main equipment contracts and investment proposals.

"ÅF Pöyry serves us with their competence in these large industrial investment pre-engineering projects. We have common target to design the most modern bioproduct mill and sawmill, that don't use fossil fuels and are best in their classes", says Ismo Nousiainen, CEO of Metsä Fibre.

Metsä Fibre and ÅF Pöyry has co-operated in several assignments also earlier.

"These assignments further strengthen the co-operation between Metsä Group and ÅF Pöyry, and we are pleased to be able to support Metsä Fibre in these strategically important sustainable assignments, targeted to reducing the use of fossil fuels, increase production of renewable energy and increase carbon dioxide stored in wood products that have a long lifespan", says Nicholas Oksanen, Executive Vice President, Head of Division Process Industries of ÅF Pöyry.

The value of the order is not disclosed.

Additional information:

Nicholas Oksanen

Executive Vice President, Head of Division Process Industries

Tel. +358 10 33 22294

e-mail: Nicholas.oksanen@poyry.com

Johan Ehrnrooth

Head of Competence Pulp & Paper

Tel. +358 10 33 22570

e-mail: johan.ehrnrooth@poyry.com

Did you know? Pöyry is involved in 90% of the world's largest pulp mill designs.

About ÅF Pöyry

ÅF Pöyry is an international leader within engineering, design and advisory services. We create solutions to support our customers worldwide to act on sustainability as well as the global trends of urbanisation and digitalisation. We are more than 16,000 devoted experts within the fields of infrastructure, industry and energy operating across the world to create sustainable solutions for the next generation.

Making Future.

Visit our website at www.poyry.comand follow us on Twitter| LinkedIn| Facebook| YouTube