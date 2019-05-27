

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks advanced on Monday as pro-EU parties held on to two-thirds of seats in the EU parliament, helping ease fears of a surge in populist sentiment across the continent.



Trade talks also remained in focus, with Huawei founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei saying he would be the first to protest a retaliation from the Chinese government against the Trump administration's ban.



The benchmark DAX was up 67 points or 0.56 percent at 12,077 in opening deals after gaining half a percent on Friday. Trading volumes remained thin amid holidays in the U.K. and U.S. markets.



Car maker Volkswagen rose 0.7 percent on reports that it is intensifying talks with Swedish startup Northvolt on plans to jointly build up battery cell production in Salzgitter.



BMW edged up 0.4 percent and Daimler gained 0.7 percent as Fiat Chrysler proposed a merger with its French rival Renault.



