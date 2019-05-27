Utimaco, one of the leading global players in cyber security with a strong focus on information security and telecommunication compliance solutions, announces the appointment of Didier Lamouche as new Chairman of the Board. He is replacing Stefan Auerbach who held the position last year and was appointed as Managing Director and CEO of Utimaco in January 2019.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190527005087/en/

Didier Lamouche joins Utimaco as Chairman of the Board (Photo: Business Wire)

Didier Lamouche brings decades of experience to the board, having spent over 30 years in leadership roles across various industries including semiconductor, IT, wireless and digital security. In his previous position, Didier Lamouche was President Chairman of the Board of Oberthur Technologies, renamed IDEMIA which he created following the acquisition and merger with Morpho. His extensive experience includes management leadership as CEO of ST-Ericsson, Bull Group, ST-Microelectronics (as COO), Altis Semiconductor and in various senior roles at IBM, Motorola and Philips. He also brings an extensive corporate governance experience, having sat on the Board of six listed or privately held companies. Didier currently sits on the Board of Directors at ADECCO.

As new Chairman of the Board at Utimaco, Didier Lamouche will dedicate his efforts to the company's portfolio strategy and development, as well as further investments in global sales and delivery capacities.

"We are proud to announce that Didier Lamouche is joining our company. We are very confident that with his experience and competences he will be instrumental in extending our global reach and securing a strong growth trajectory in the global cyber security market", said Stefan Auerbach, Chief Executive Officer at Utimaco.

"I am extremely happy to join a world-class team, and to help Stefan Auerbach to accelerate Utimaco's strategy implementation", said Didier Lamouche. "Utimaco is the only pure-play world-scale player in its cybersecurity segment: its product range and technology solutions are second to none. It has a strong shareholder backing with EQT, Pinnova and BIP, and I am committed to contributing strongly to the value creation the company can bring to its clients, employees and shareholders."

About Utimaco

Utimaco is an international provider of IT security solutions based in Aachen (Germany) and Campbell, CA (US). Utimaco develops hardware security modules and compliance solutions for telecommunication providers in the field of regulation. Utimaco is one of the world's leading manufacturers in both technology segments. Over 220 employees have committed to the company's goal to protect people, ideas and data. Customers and partners value the reliability and long-term investment security solutions. Utimaco stands for recognized product quality, user-friendly software, excellent support and products that effectively meet market requirements. Find out more on www.utimaco.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190527005087/en/

Contacts:

Utimaco

Silke Paulussen

Phone: +49 241 1696-200

E-Mail: pr@utimaco.com