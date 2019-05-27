The canceled tender was seeking investors for the construction of two 50 MW PV plants, as part of a joint venture with local utility BPC. The new tender will focus on independent power producers.State-owned electric utility Botswana Power Corp. (BPC) has cancelled a tender for 100 MW of solar capacity it launched in May 2017. In a statement, the company said the project - which was originally structured to consist of two 50 MW facilities, as part of a joint venture with potential private investors - will be now redefined as an IPP project, with investors to become 100% owners of the two plants. ...

