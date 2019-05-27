sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 27.05.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

21,82 Euro		+0,34
+1,58 %
WKN: 853289 ISIN: NL0000289213 Ticker-Symbol: WER 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
AMX
1-Jahres-Chart
WERELDHAVE NV Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WERELDHAVE NV 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,927
22,10
12:10
22,06
22,10
12:10
27.05.2019 | 12:05
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Wereldhave N.V.: Wereldhave: Wereldhave convenes EGM

Wereldhave convenes EGM

Today, Wereldhave N.V. announces that an Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders (EGM) will be held on July 9, 2019 on 14:00h CET at the Hilton Amsterdam Airport Schiphol Hotel, Schiphol Boulevard 701, Schiphol.

The EGM is convened to request the shareholders to appoint Mr. Matthijs Storm as Statutory Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Wereldhave N.V., starting at August 1, 2019 up to and including April 2023.

The full agenda and annexes for the meeting can be found on our websiteand on www.securitiesinfo.com.

Ruud van Maanen
Director IR & Corporate Development
Ruud.van.maanen@wereldhave.com
+ 31 (0) 20 702 78 43

Attachment

  • Wereldhave - Press Release - Wereldhave convenes EGM (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d4145693-e2ed-48a5-80f2-791be98c03d8)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)