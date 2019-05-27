

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were moving higher on Monday after results from European Union elections showed limited gains for eurosceptic parties.



Mainstream European Union parties held their ground in Sunday's election as populist and far-right parties in some countries failed to gather as much support as anticipated.



Trade tensions remained a pressure point, with U.S. President Donald Trump threatening high tariffs for Japanese carmakers as part of efforts to reduce trade surpluses with other countries.



Elsewhere, Huawei founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei said he would be the first to protest a retaliation from the Chinese government against the Trump administration's ban.



The pan European Stoxx 600 was up 0.2 percent at 376.78 after climbing 0.6 percent on Friday.



The German DAX was moving up 0.3 percent and France's CAC 40 index was rising 0.2 percent while the U.K. markets were closed for a holiday.



In corporate news, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. soared 11 percent after it submitted a 50/50 merger proposal to the Board of Groupe Renault. Shares of the latter jumped 14.7 percent.



Banks were seeing solid gains, with Deutsche Bank, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale all rising over 1 percent.



Asian markets ended on a mixed note in thin trade amid the Memorial Day holiday in the U.S.



The euro held firm while oil added to last week's heavy losses amid surging U.S. crude inventories.



