FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp.: Fandom Sports App Launches Beta Tester Movement

Sports superfans invited to test first-of-its-kind social media platform

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2019 / FANDOM SPORTS Media (CSE: FDM) (OTC: FDMSF) (FRANKFURT: TQ42) ("FANDOM SPORTS" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the company's FANDOM SPORTS App was released for BETA testing today, Monday May 27th, in North America.

An exclusive group of sports super fans will get a chance to Pick A Fight, Talk Trash and Get Rewarded in the next two weeks as part of the brute force friendly user testing of the mobile application. During the testing, there will be several updates to the app with optimization, added features and reported bug fixes. The FANDOM SPORTS App, is a first-of-its-kind social community for sports aficionados to connect and share their sports FANDOM. The app is powered by Blockchain, which enables a mobile in-app economy powered by FANCOIN.

Interested iOS beta testers can participate by sending their Apple ID to info@fandomsports.net to be added to the authorized TestFlight beta testers group. Once, the Apple ID is received, users can activate the invite via TestFlight which can be downloaded from the Apple App Store. iOS Beta Build Link: https://testflight.apple.com/join/SokO78el

Android users can simply click on the link below to download the test app from the Google Play Store: Android Beta Build Link: https://play.google.com/apps/testing/com.fandomsports.betaproduction

About FANDOM SPORTS:

"Play. Predict. Get Rewarded." FANDOM SPORTS Media is an entertainment and gaming company "Hell Bent" on finding and creating the best interactive sports and esports content. FANDOM SPORTS allow superfans to unleash their primal sports passions by engaging with other fans, cheering for their favourite teams and players and jeering their opponents.

The FANDOM SPORTS app allows users to unleash their primal sports passion by allowing fans to play, predict and get rewarded on real time sport and esports events. The company's 1-2-1 strategy is built-on a Blockchain Platform two global apps with one FANCOIN economy for super fans fight one another within an entertaining mobile application and to get rewarded for the action.

