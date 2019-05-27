CPR Cell Phone Repair: Mobile Repair Network Expands with Opening of CPR Davison in Michigan

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2019 / CPR Cell Phone Repair is proud to now represent over 750 mobile repair stores in 17 different countries. Michael Barrette of CPR Davison in Michigan is the latest store owner to join the industry-leading network.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Davison, please visit: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/davison-mi/.

"Michael joins CPR with over 30 years of experience within the electronics field, which we found very impressive," said Josh Sevick, CEO of CPR Cell Phone Repair. "We very much look forward to seeing the Davison team succeed under such skillful leadership."

Settled in the downtown district of Davison, Michigan, Michael's store is conveniently located for Genesee County residents. Davison is roughly 10 miles west of downtown Flint, and neighbors many other busy communities, including Grand Blanc, Goodrich, and Elba. Michael and his team look forward to providing fast and affordable repair solutions to this region. In addition to offering device repair onsite at the CPR Davison store, his team can also travel to customers through its mobile repair service.

"I look forward to delivering exceptional repair services to my fellow community members," Michael says of his new venture. "We invite you to stop by for a free repair estimate on your phone, tablet, computer, game console, or other gadgets."

Michael has lived in the central Michigan area throughout his life and has always had a passion for technology. In addition to managing his store, he is a member of the Davison Chamber of Commerce, his local Downtown Development organization, and is also a Microsoft Small Business Partner. His CPR store works closely with the Davison community and school system to offer affordable and reliable repair solutions. Customers can also take advantage of a limited lifetime warranty on all parts and labor associated with a preceding repair. To learn more about the services CPR Davison offers, visit the store or contact them at the details provided below.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Davison is located at:

333 N Main Street

Davison, MI 48423

Please contact the store at 810-214-2929 or via email: repairs@cpr-davison.com

Please visit the store's website at: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/davison-mi/.

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 750 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. For four straight years, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 List. In 2019, CPR was ranked in the top 25 of the list and placed as the number one business for tech business franchises. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

Jeff Gasner

jeff@cellphonerepair.com

8778565101

CPR Cell Phone Repair

