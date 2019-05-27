Issuer Information 1 Issuer Landsbankinn hf. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 Org. no 471008-0280 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 LEI 549300TLPT6JELDWNM92 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue Information 4 Short name LBANK 200228 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 ISIN code IS0000031227 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 6 CFI code D-Y-Z-U-X-R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 7 FISN númer LANDSBANKINN HF/ZERO CPN 20200228 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8 Bonds/bills Bills -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9 Total issued amount 1.800.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 Total amount previously issued 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11 Amount issued at this time 20.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12 Denomination in CSD 20.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Bill -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 Amortization type, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 Currency ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17 Currency, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18 Issue date May 28, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19 First ordinary installment date February 28, 2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 Total number of installments 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21 Installment frequency 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22 Maturity date February 28, 2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23 Interest rate N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25 Floating interest rate, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26 Premium N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28 Simple/compound, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29 Day count convention ACT/360 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30 Day count convention, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 Interest from date N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 32 First ordinary coupon date N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 33 Coupon frequency N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 34 Total number of coupon payments N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 35 If irregular cash flow, then how -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 36 Dirty price / clean price Clean Price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 37 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexing 38 Indexed No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 39 Name of index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 40 Daily index or monthly index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 41 Daily index or monthly index, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 42 Base index value -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 43 Index base date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other Information 44 Call option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 45 Put option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 46 Convertible No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 47 Credit rating (rating agency, date) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 48 Additional information -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Admission to Trading 49 Registered at CSD Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 50 Securities depository Nasdaq CSD Iceland -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 51 Date of Application for Admission to Trading May 24, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 52 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to May 24, 2019 Trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 53 Date of admission to trading May 28, 2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 54 Trading code (Ticker) LBANK_200228 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 55 Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 56 Market OMX ICE CP Fixed Income -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 57 List population name OMX ICE Bank Bills -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 58 Static volatility guards No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 59 Dynamic volatility guards No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 60 MiFIR identifier BONDS - Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 61 Bond type CRPB - Corporate Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 62 Country code IS --------------------------------------------------------------------------------