The German EPC contractor built the 1.9 MWh energy storage system for the automaker as part of a micro smart grid project on the EUREF Campus, a green innovation hub in Berlin.Belectric has completed a 1.9 MWh battery storage system for Audi in Berlin's Schöneberg district. The company utilized 20 used lithium-ion batteries for the project, all of which were sourced from Audi's test vehicles. The storage unit spans an area of roughly 110 square meters, according to an emailed statement. The system has been designed to test a range of applications between electric vehicles and the grid, as part ...

