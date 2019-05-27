The "All year gifting Cards Gift Wrap, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The "All year gifting Cards Gift Wrap, 2019", report forms part of the Retail Occasions series, and offers a comprehensive insight into the consumer dynamics and spending habits of consumers for year-round gifting. The report analyses the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes.
For the majority of occasions, more consumers believe that a card should be given than those who believe a gift should be given. However, more consumers think they should buy gifts than cards for a new baby and weddings.
More consumers are becoming concerned about the environmental impact of greetings cards, especially those aged 16-34, due to the disposable nature of cards and wrap.
Scope
- Card Factory is perceived as the best retailer for promoting deals of all year gifting products, as it has expanded into non-card products at low prices appealing to shoppers looking for value for money.
- Personalisation levels have seemingly plateaued with 20.9% of consumers having purchased a personalised card, down 0.5 ppts on 2018.
Reasons to Buy
- Use our in-depth consumer insight to learn which areas within all year gifting (cards gift wrap) are most important to ensure that product offerings are catering to the needs and wants of customers for example whether consumers believe they should give a card and/or gift for a certain occasion.
- Understand what drives consumers to choose a retailer for their purchases for certain occasions, such as quality of products, prices and the importance of card gift wrap ranges in order to maximise sales potential.
- Use our in-depth analysis of the leading retailers for all year gifting (cards gift wrap) in order to understand how to appeal shoppers and maximise market share.
Key Topics Covered:
THE KEY FINDINGS
- Average spends fall across a number of occasions as consumers prioritise spending
- Sainsbury's and ASDA must do more to compete with Tesco as it remains the most popular retailer
- More consumers think they should buy gifts than cards for a new baby and weddings
- Trend insight stores
CONSUMER ATTITUDES
- Key findings
- Buying dynamics
- Financial wellbeing
- Financial spending
- Gift spending
- Research
- Retailer selection
- Retailer ratings grocers
- Retailer ratings non-food retailers
- Perceptions of giving cards and gifts
- All year gifting statements
- Social media
- Cards gift wrap
- Key findings
- Retailer selection
- Attitudes towards cards wrap
- Occasion bought for
- Bought for
- Frequency
- Retailer used
- Channel usage
- Device usage
- Fulfilment
- Buying dynamics
- Methodology
- Technical details: consumer survey work
Companies Mentioned
- Sainsbury's
- ASDA
- Tesco
- Oliver Bonas
- Kikki.K
- Paperchase
- Clintons
- Paper Script
- WH Smith
- Anthropologie
- Urban Outfitters
- John Lewis
- Next
- JOY
- Zara
- H&M
- ASOS
- TK Maxx
- Heyland and Whittle
- Nip Fab
- Card Factory
- Poundland
- Lidl
- Marks Spencer
- Amazon
- Waitrose
- Debenhams
- House of Fraser
- Primark
- Argos
- Moonpig
- Funkypigeon.com
- Wilko
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8psa57
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190527005136/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Consumer Goods and Services