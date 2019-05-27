The "All year gifting Cards Gift Wrap, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "All year gifting Cards Gift Wrap, 2019", report forms part of the Retail Occasions series, and offers a comprehensive insight into the consumer dynamics and spending habits of consumers for year-round gifting. The report analyses the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes.

For the majority of occasions, more consumers believe that a card should be given than those who believe a gift should be given. However, more consumers think they should buy gifts than cards for a new baby and weddings.

More consumers are becoming concerned about the environmental impact of greetings cards, especially those aged 16-34, due to the disposable nature of cards and wrap.

Scope

Card Factory is perceived as the best retailer for promoting deals of all year gifting products, as it has expanded into non-card products at low prices appealing to shoppers looking for value for money.

Personalisation levels have seemingly plateaued with 20.9% of consumers having purchased a personalised card, down 0.5 ppts on 2018.

Reasons to Buy

Use our in-depth consumer insight to learn which areas within all year gifting (cards gift wrap) are most important to ensure that product offerings are catering to the needs and wants of customers for example whether consumers believe they should give a card and/or gift for a certain occasion.

Understand what drives consumers to choose a retailer for their purchases for certain occasions, such as quality of products, prices and the importance of card gift wrap ranges in order to maximise sales potential.

Use our in-depth analysis of the leading retailers for all year gifting (cards gift wrap) in order to understand how to appeal shoppers and maximise market share.

Key Topics Covered:

THE KEY FINDINGS

Average spends fall across a number of occasions as consumers prioritise spending

Sainsbury's and ASDA must do more to compete with Tesco as it remains the most popular retailer

More consumers think they should buy gifts than cards for a new baby and weddings

Trend insight stores

CONSUMER ATTITUDES

Key findings

Buying dynamics

Financial wellbeing

Financial spending

Gift spending

Research

Retailer selection

Retailer ratings grocers

Retailer ratings non-food retailers

Perceptions of giving cards and gifts

All year gifting statements

Social media

Cards gift wrap

Key findings

Retailer selection

Attitudes towards cards wrap

Occasion bought for

Bought for

Frequency

Retailer used

Channel usage

Device usage

Fulfilment

Buying dynamics

Methodology

Technical details: consumer survey work

Companies Mentioned

Sainsbury's

ASDA

Tesco

Oliver Bonas

Kikki.K

Paperchase

Clintons

Paper Script

WH Smith

Anthropologie

Urban Outfitters

John Lewis

Next

JOY

Zara

H&M

ASOS

TK Maxx

Heyland and Whittle

Nip Fab

Card Factory

Poundland

Lidl

Marks Spencer

Amazon

Waitrose

Debenhams

House of Fraser

Primark

Argos

Moonpig

Funkypigeon.com

Wilko

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8psa57

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190527005136/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Consumer Goods and Services