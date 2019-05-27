The "Fuel Cards in the Netherlands 2018: Market Competitor Data and Insights Into the Commercial Fuel Card Sector" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Total fleet card volumes rose by 3.5% in 2017, to total 2,723.4 million liters, continuing the upward trend started in 2015.

Fuel Cards in the Netherlands 2018 is invaluable for issuers of fleet cards, fuel retailers, fleet leasing companies and other suppliers to the sector. Based on research with issuers and fuel retailers it provides commercial (B2B) fuel card volume (split by fleet and CRT), value and market share forecasts to 2022, key data on independent and oil company card issuers and an analysis of fuel card competition in Netherlands.

Select Highlights

The total number of service stations in the Netherlands decreased by 2.3% in 2017, totaling 3,436 service stations. Over 59,000 new fuel cards will be issued between 2018 and 2022, totaling 1.3 million cards in the market. Of these, 74% will be held by fleet vehicles and 26% by CRT vehicles in 2022.

Fuel card volumes will increase by 4.1% between 2018 and 2022, totaling 5,090.1 million liters in 2022.

Reasons to Buy

Plan effective market entry strategies by uncovering current and future volumes and values of the Western European Europe fuel card markets.

Assess whether you should increase network acceptance of your card and identify potential new merchants by uncovering the position of competitors.

Whether you are an issuer, a processor, a leasing company or a fuel retailer, make informed pitches to partners by understanding their business.

Enhance fuel sales at your service stations by identifying which fuel cards you should accept based on their market shares and network acceptance.

Plan your regional strategy by understanding the Western European markets, Slovenia, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, Netherlands, Ireland, Luxembourg.

Key Topics Covered

Western Europe Market Overview Market Overview Market Size Market Forecast Channel Share Market Shares Major Competitors Competitor Card Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Shell

Travelcard

UTA

MTC

Eurowag

AS24

Q8

Esso

Gulf

Total

Texaco

DKV

BP

